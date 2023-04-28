North American EMS industry down 3.1% in March
Total North American EMS shipments in March 2023 were down 3.1% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments increased 6.2%, reports the IPC.
EMS bookings in March decreased 7.1% year-over-year and increased 9.9% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.28.
“The pattern that emerged in Fall 2022 continued into March. EMS shipments continue to show strength as supply chain challenges dissipate but order flow remains weak,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist in a press release.