Rochester Electronics invests in aging system from Hentec/RPS

Rochester Electronics has purchased a Photon steam aging system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.

The Photon steam aging system is used for accelerated life testing to simulate elongated storage conditions for high-reliability applications. These steam aging systems complement the Odyssey component lead tinning machines specifically designed to perform component re-tinning, tin whisker mitigation, gold removal and BGA de-balling for high reliability and military application in accordance with all relevant GEIA-STD-0006, MIL-PRF-38535, MIL-PRF-38524E and ANSI-J-STD-002 standards. 
 

April 21 2023 4:23 pm V20.14.9-1
