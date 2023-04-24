East West Manufacturing acquires Eastprint
Electronics manufacturer East West Manufacturing has acquired printed electronics solutions provider Eastprint Incorporated. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Eastprint delivers to East West differentiated capabilities in printed electronics and human machine interface (HMI) technologies, with applications across membrane switches, printed electronics, in-mold electronics, biosensors, and wearables. In addition, East West will benefit from Eastprint's strong customer relationships in highly attractive end markets, especially medical products, and expand its footprint in Massachusetts and Mexico.