Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

The order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

With the SLX laser mask writer Mycronic is looking to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.