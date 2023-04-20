Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer
Mycronic says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
The order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the first quarter of 2025.
With the SLX laser mask writer Mycronic is looking to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“We appreciate our customers’ continued great interest in the SLX and are grateful to have the opportunity to deliver another SLX mask writer in order to increase production capacity at an existing customer”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.