INEOS turns to Magna to manufacture all-new electric vehicle

© Magna

Production of the vehicle at Magna's manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria is expected to start in 2026. In addition to manufacturing, Magna will also be responsible for the engineering of the complete vehicle.

“We are excited to have been chosen as INEOS Automotive’s strategic manufacturing partner, building on the strength of our existing relationship in vehicle engineering,” says Roland Prettner, Interim President, Magna Complete Vehicles, in a press release. “This new electric vehicle adds nicely to our line-up in Austria and showcases our flexibility in producing a range of vehicles from ICE-based to fully electric.”

Magna started working with INEOS Automotive in 2018 on complete vehicle engineering services ahead of the launch of the company’s first 4X4, the Grenadier.