Network security incident at Western Digital

© western digital

On March 26, 2023, Western Digital identified a network security incident involving its systems. In connection with the ongoing incident, an unauthorised third party gained access to a number of the company’s systems.

The company launched incident response efforts and a probe after learning of the incident, assisted by external forensic and security specialists. Western Digital says that it is working with law enforcement officials as this investigation is still in its early phases.

Western Digital states in a press release that it is implementing proactive measures to safeguard its business operations, this includes taking systems and services offline. The company states further that it will continue taking additional steps as appropriate.

"As part of its remediation efforts, Western Digital is actively working to restore impacted infrastructure and services. Based on the investigation to date, the company believes the unauthorized party obtained certain data from its systems and is working to understand the nature and scope of that data," the press release reads.

The company concludes the update by saying that the security incident has caused and may continue to cause disruption to parts of Western Digital's business operations.