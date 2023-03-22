Mycronic receives US order
Swedish Mycronic has eceived an order for an SLX mask writer from a new SLX customer, for delivery to the United States.
The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million and delivery of the system is currently planned for the second quarter of 2023.
The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“We highly value the close collaboration with our customers regarding their current and future needs. For this order, we are happy to be able to meet the customer’s request not only regarding performance, but also to be able to deliver the SLX mask writer already during the coming quarter”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.