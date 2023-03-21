Zollner expands in the US, creating 100 new jobs in Virginia

© EIT

The German company acquired the EMS division of Electronic Instrumentation and Technology (EIT) back in July 2022, which included locations in the city of Danville and Loudoun County.

According to an announcement from Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, Zollner will invest USD 14 million to expand its manufacturing operations at the Danville facility, which will create 80 new jobs. The company will also expand its U.S. headquarters facility in Loudoun County via a USD 4 million investment, creating 20 new jobs.