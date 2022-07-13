© EIT

The investment in EIT is said to support Zollner’s strategic focus for expanding operations in the US and strengthens their market presence, a press release reads.

With the acquisition, three additional US east coast locations in Salem NH, Leesburg, VA, and Danville, VA are added to the Zollner manufacturing footprint.

We are very pleased to see our long-time business relationship with Zollner evolve. Our customers will benefit from Zollner’s strong purchasing and distribution capabilities, and Zollner recognizes that we have very talented, skilled employees; the acquisition of our EMS division is an ideal fit for all. I have great confidence that our employees and our customers will see this move as advantageous to everyone, Joe May, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at EIT, said in the press release.

According to the press release, both companies have a common customer base, and serve similar industries.