Katek Group wins new major customer within eMobility
eSystems MTG GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of KATEK SE and responsible for charging solutions in the field of eMobility, has received a framework agreement from a European automotive manufacturer.
The framework agreement covers a period of five years and has a call-off volume of over one million units of AC wall boxes of the latest ghostONE generation. The company says in a short update that the volume may significantly decrease or increase in line with customer call-offs.