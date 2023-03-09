Hentec/RPS appoints WepcoVintek as sales rep
WepcoVintek will represent all Hentec/RPS selective soldering, component lead tinning, and solderability testing products throughout Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern Nevada.
The manufacturer of selective soldering, component lead tinning and solderability testing equipment is adding WepcoVintek as their exclusive sales representative for the territory of Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern Nevada.
“We are pleased to have Kevin Colvin of WepcoVintek join our sales team”, says Tom Baro, North American Sales Manager for Hentec Industries/RPS Automation, in a press release. WepcoVintek has a wealth of experience in the electronic assembly industry including stencil printing, component placement, AOI and SPI inspection, vapor phase, selective and wave soldering, in-line and batch cleaners, as well as flying probe testers, and X-ray inspection systems.