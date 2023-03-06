Kimball Electronics welcomes CEO Ric Phillips

© Kimball Electronics

“I was thrilled with the opportunity to celebrate my retirement by ringing the closing bell. Since the spinoff from our parent company, Kimball International, in 2014, Nasdaq has been a great partner, and we look forward to that continuing. Kimball Electronics has a strong company culture, formed and shaped by our Guiding Principles, and a rich history of growth dating back over 60 years when we started building the electronics for musical organs. Today, we support critical applications in the Automotive, Medical, and Industrial end markets. In my 24 years serving the Company, I have never seen a brighter future for Kimball Electronics,” says Mr. Charron in a press release.

As previously reported, Mr. Charron officially retired from Kimball Electronics on February 28, 2023, and Mr. Phillips joined Kimball Electronics on March 1, as the EMS provider's new Chief Executive Officer and Director. In addition, Lead Independent Director, Robert J. Phillippy, a member of the Kimball Electronics Board since 2018, became the company’s non-executive Chairperson.