Foxconn to create thousands of jobs in India
According to the Indian state of Telangana's chief minister, Apple supplier Foxconn plans to invest an unknown amount to set up an electronics manufacturing facility in the southern state.
Telangana's IT minister, KT Rama Rao, predicted that the investment will generate 100,000 new jobs for the region. The announcement came after a meeting between the chief minister of Telangana and the head of Foxconn, Reuters reports.
The Taiwanese EMS provider already operates manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies like Apple and Amazon.