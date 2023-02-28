Keysight expands EDA software portfolio via acquisition

© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Since its inception, Cliosoft's primary focus has been managing design data, including functional IP blocks used in integrated circuits. Cliosoft's products expand Keysight's EDA software offering to include process and data management (PDM) capabilities that have been adopted by more than 400 global semiconductor and electronics systems customers.

Keysight and Cliosoft are long-standing industry collaborators as Cliosoft SOS, a data management platform, already integrates with Keysight's Advanced Design System (ADS) solution which many mutual customers currently use. The combined companies will continue to offer revision control and data and IP management solutions through EDA industry relationships, including Cadence, Empyrean, MathWorks, Siemens EDA, Silvaco, and Synopsys environments.