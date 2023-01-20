BorgWarner opens new technical centre in India
BorgWarner has established a 2,460 square metre technical centre in the Kundalahalli suburb of Bangalore, India. the Centre will support OEMs in the passenger and commercial vehicle markets.
BorgWarner’s new technical centre will have a capacity for up to 250 engineers. It will focus on systems software development, fuel handling design and mechanical simulation for internal combustion engines, and H2 engine management systems. The new site will also support BorgWarner’s other global technical centers.
“The team provides essential support to many global OEM programs. We’re also proud to work with several prestigious Indian customers and continuously look for opportunities to better serve them,” said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President of Global Product Engineering, Sales and Business Development, BorgWarner Fuel Systems, in a press release. “We are expanding our local technical base by moving into this new facility. This enables us to improve our already excellent support for local customers and positions us well for the future.”