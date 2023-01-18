ICAPE Group ends its operations in Russia
PCB company ICAPE Group says that it is disengaging from Russia.
ICAPE Group says that it has decided to terminate its operations based in Russia and to stop taking orders since January 1st, 2023.
Negotiations on the conditions of exit of its assets have been initiated and should – according to a press release – be concluded as soon as possible. The company says that the withdrawal won't have any significant impact on the company's revenue and results, in 2022 or beyond.