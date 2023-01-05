© Hentec RPS

The Pulsar utilises the highly proven dip-and-look test method which is a qualitative type of test performed by comparative analysis. The Pulsar solderability test system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.

The Photon steam aging system is used for accelerated life testing to simulate elongated storage conditions for high-reliability applications. These steam aging systems complement component lead tinning machines designed to perform component re-tinning, tin whisker mitigation, gold removal and BGA de-balling for high reliability and military applications.