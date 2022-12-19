© Mycronic

The order value is in the range of USD 9-12 million and is Mycronic's first order for this product. Delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The FPS 10 Evo is a new product in the FPS Evo series for writing photomask to produce Fine Metal Masks, which are used in the process of depositing the organic material in OLED displays. The system enables the larger photomask size needed to produce the Fine Metal Masks required in G8 OLED display fabs, providing more cost efficient production of larger-sized OLED displays than current G6 fabs.