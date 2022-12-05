© Evertiq

At Evertiq’s annual Expo at Tampere Hall 58 exhibiting companies welcomed 110 visitors from 69 different companies. During the day a total of 127 companies were present, covering everything from manufacturers, distributors to technology and solution suppliers and institutions.

Highlights from the conference program included Johan Dahl, VP of Sales EMEA at the distributor A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, who provided the audience with and overview of the global component industry and also talk about how the market of counterfeit components is being countered.

Jukka Vuorinen, Director of Global Accounts Electrical at Intertek, took to the stage and shared information on how to better understand the impact of working pro-actively with regulatory requirements.

Evertiq’s own editor, Patrik Blomqvist, presented a survey of the European battery industry, looking to answer the question of whether Europe’s future gigafactories will be enough to feed the demand from the automotive industry.

Conversations on the floor was largely characterized by issues that have been with us over recent years, the issues relating to the supply of various types of electronic components, troubles with transportation and lead times, but also the current development of electricity prices and the war in Ukraine. Of the companies that Evertiq spoke to many experienced high employment rates and good business opportunities, but perhaps above all a joy of actually being able to have face-to-face meetings once again, a sign that networking is returning to something more normal.