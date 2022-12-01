© ASML Analysis | December 01, 2022
Quarterly billings data in billions of USD
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew in Q3 2022
Global semiconductor equipment billings rose 9% from the second to the third quarter of 2022 and 7% year-over-year to US$28.75 billion, SEMI reports.
“Semiconductor equipment revenue growth in the third quarter remained in line with positive forecasts for 2022,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The 9% quarter-over-quarter increase in equipment spending for Q3 reflects the semiconductor industry’s determination to bolster fab capacity to support long-term growth and technology innovation.”
|Region
|3Q2022
|2Q2022
|3Q2021
|3Q (QoQ)
|3Q (YoY)
|China
|7.78
|6.56
|7.27
|19%
|7%
|Taiwan
|7.28
|6.68
|7.33
|9%
|-1%
|Korea
|4.78
|5.78
|5.58
|-17%
|-14%
|North America
|2.61
|2.64
|2.29
|-1%
|14%
|Japan
|2.55
|1.65
|2.11
|55%
|21%
|Rest of World
|2.08
|1.25
|1.35
|67%
|54%
|Europe
|1.67
|1.86
|0.87
|-10%
|92%
|Total
|28.75
|26.43
|26.79
|9%
|7%