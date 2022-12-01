Ad
© ASML Analysis | December 01, 2022

Global semiconductor equipment billings grew in Q3 2022

Global semiconductor equipment billings rose 9% from the second to the third quarter of 2022 and 7% year-over-year to US$28.75 billion, SEMI reports.

“Semiconductor equipment revenue growth in the third quarter remained in line with positive forecasts for 2022,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The 9% quarter-over-quarter increase in equipment spending for Q3 reflects the semiconductor industry’s determination to bolster fab capacity to support long-term growth and technology innovation.”

Region3Q20222Q20223Q20213Q (QoQ)3Q (YoY)
China7.786.56 7.2719%7%
Taiwan7.286.68 7.339%-1%
Korea4.785.78 5.58-17%-14%
North America2.612.64 2.29-1%14%
Japan2.551.65 2.1155%21%
Rest of World2.081.25 1.3567%54%
Europe1.671.86 0.87-10%92%
Total 28.75 26.43 26.799%7%
 Quarterly billings data in billions of USD
