The purchase agreement includes the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Nextek. This is the German company's second transaction in North America this year – as previously reported by Evertiq, Katek acquired Canadian SigmaPoint Technologies in August 2022.

With the acquisition, Katek expands not only its presence in North America with a site in Alabama, USA, it also strengthens its access in the Homeland Security & Defense, Medical, Energy, Highend Industrial and Aerospace sectors. Nextek generated profitable annual sales of USD 37 million last fiscal year with approximately 170 employees.

"This new member of the KATEK family ideally complements the acquisition of Canadian SigmaPoint, which was completed only in August, as a high-volume supplier of complex electronics. Both companies benefit from the strong reshoring trend in North America, which is currently massively accelerated by the current economic and geopolitical tensions," says Rainer Koppitz, CEO & Co-Founder of Katek in a press release.

In addition to quick turn prototyping, Nextek offers electronic assembly manufacturing, complete device manufacturing (box built) as well as analytical engineering, product engineering and test services. John Roberts, Nextek's long-time CEO will continue to run the site unchanged with his dedicated management team.