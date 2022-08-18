© Katek Electronics Production | August 18, 2022
Katek completes its acquisition of SigmaPoint
German EMS provider Katek has completed its previously announced acquisition of SigmaPoint Technologies in Cornwall, Canada.
With the acquisition, the electronics manufacturer currently has 20 subsidiaries and now maintains a presence on the North American continent in addition to Europe and Asia.
Canadian SigmaPoint is bringing about 280 employees to Katek along with its know-how within the medical, industrial controls, embedded electronics and IoT sectors. Adding to this SigmaPoint is also developing new markets for Katek in the homeland security and defense sector.
"SigmaPoint is extremely excited and looking forward to adding to KATEK’s global reach in North America. The added capabilities and our lean enterprise culture will be a tremendous advantage to support the reshoring trend", says Dan Bergeron, CEO of SigmaPoint, in a press release.