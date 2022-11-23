Ad
© IPC Analysis | November 23, 2022

North American EMS industry Up 14.9% in October

Total North American EMS shipments in October 2022 were up 14.9% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments decreased by 2%.

EMS bookings in October increased 7.8% year-over-year and decreased 1.5% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.29.

“EMS orders and shipments remained above trend in October, despite a small reversal relative to last month,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Supply chain constraints have eased but shipment growth remains slightly constrained as some ongoing supply chain issues persist.”


