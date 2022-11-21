© Mycronic Electronics Production | November 21, 2022
Mycronic's SLX mask writer goes to Asian customer
Mycronic AB has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
The order value is said to be in the range of USD 4-6 million, and delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry also has also led to a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers account for 70-75% of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“It is gratifying that the SLX’s performance, productivity and reliability combined with lower energy consumption attracts new customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.