© Evertiq

The EMS provider is heavily invested in the automotive segment, 70-75% of its business takes place within this industry, and when the European auto industry shut down the company sure did feel it. 2022 however proved to be a busy year for the company. While the situation on the component market might have had an effect on the performance it was still a good year for the manufacturer.

During the summer the EMS provider added a 6’000 square metre extension to its production site in Meung-sur-Loire, in southern France, an extension which according to Bruno Racault, president at All Circuits, this expansion is fully booked already. For this reason the company is looking to purchase another plant, preferable in France if possible. The target is to set up a new operation with a turnover of EUR 100 – 200 million, which would make it a fairly big operation.

Adding to this the company is also looking to add manufacturing capacity in China, for the local market, within the next two to three years.