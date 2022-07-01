© All Circuits Electronics Production | July 01, 2022
French EMS provider inaugurates new assembly plant
All Circuits, a French EMS provider, has added a 6’000 sqm extension to its production site in Meung-sur-Loire, in southern France.
The company is adding over 6’000 sqm of workshop and office space, a company update reads.
By extending the production site, All Circuits now has a total of 13 production lines ”intended for new generation vehicles”.
"After 18 months of work, this extension will allow us to meet the future needs of our markets. Thanks to the integration of industry 4.0,” the company states in the update.