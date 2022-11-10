© Continental Electronics Production | November 10, 2022
Continental to invest EUR 210 million in Mexico
The Guanajuato state of Mexico will receive an investment of about EUR 210 million from the German automotive manufacturer Continental AG, who aims to establish a new factory and increase production at an existing one.
Continental said in a statement that it aims to create more than 1,500 new jobs over the next three years; as a result of the investment.
The company added that both investment projects are 75% complete. "Inauguration and operation are expected for earlier next year", a Reuters article reads.