The companies entered into the transaction agreement back in August 2022, as reported by Evertiq. The all-cash transaction valued CyberOptics at USD 54.00 a share, or approximately USD 380 million.

The acquisition enhances Nordson’s test and inspection platform, providing differentiated technology that expands Nordson’s product offering in the semiconductor and electronics industries.

CyberOptics has its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and generates approximately USD 100 million in annual revenue. The addition of CyberOptics expertise and products will expand Nordson’s growth opportunities into new areas of the semiconductor wafer fabrication and packaging process.