The all-cash transaction is valued at USD 54.00 a share, or approximately USD 380 million. The transaction is expected to close in Nordson’s first quarter of fiscal 2023, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

“We are looking forward to welcoming CyberOptics’ nearly 200 employees to Nordson. The company’s leading-edge 3D optical sensing technology and market leading wireless measurement sensors will expand Nordson’s current test and inspection capabilities, allowing us to offer new differentiated solutions to our semiconductor and electronics customers, ” says Sundaram Nagarajan, president and CEO in a press release.

Sundaram Nagarajan, continues to say that Nordson will invest in CyberOptics’ greatest opportunities for profitable growth.

CyberOptics has its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and generates approximately USD 100 million in annual revenue. The addition of CyberOptics expertise and products will expand Nordson’s growth opportunities into new areas of the semiconductor wafer fabrication and packaging process.