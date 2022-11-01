© Semiconductor Industry Association

Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled USD 141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022.

“Following strong growth through the first half of 2022, global semiconductor sales have slowed in recent months, decreasing in September on a year-to-year basis for the first time since January 2020 amid a range of macroeconomic headwinds,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “The long-term market outlook remains strong, however, as semiconductors continue to become a larger and more important part of our digital economy.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.8%), Japan (0.5%), and Europe (0.1%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.9%), and China (-3.0%). Year-to-year sales increased in Europe (12.4%), the Americas (11.5%), and Japan (5.6%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-7.7%) and China (-14.4%).