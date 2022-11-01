Hong Kong-based Starlight Refined Technology Limited serves the semiconductor, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing industry segments providing design, manufacturing tooling and precision machining service

The Pulsar utilises a dip-and-look test method which is a qualitative type of test performed by comparative analysis after specimens are dipped in a bath of flux and molten solder. An advantage of the dip-and-look method is since it is based on comparative analysis it can be performed rapidly by shop floor personnel with minimal training as well as requiring significantly lower capital investment than a wetting balance test system.

The Pulsar solderability test system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.