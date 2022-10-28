© Magna

The company says that it will be expanding its facility in St. Clair (battery enclosures) and is opening new facilities in Shelby Township (powertrain) and Detroit (seating). The developments follow new business awards in these product areas, some of which support the growing electrification market.

The company states in a press release that the new operations are expected to bring more than 1,500 new jobs to Michigan.

“With our unmatched capabilities across our product areas, we continue to work with our customers to help them meet their mobility needs. We are excited to be able to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Michigan and we thank the state for its support,” says Eric Wilds, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.

Magna Electric Vehicle Structures will add a 740,000 square-foot expansion of its existing facility in St. Clair with 920 new jobs expected. The facility first opened in 2021 and currently supplies steel battery enclosures to a global automaker. Operations in the expansion are expected to start in Q4, 2023.



A new 200,000 square-foot greenfield powertrain facility in Shelby Township to supply battery tray components for a global automaker’s electric vehicles. More than 155 new jobs are expected, with production estimated to start in March 2023.

A new 110,000 square-foot brownfield seating facility in Detroit to supply seat frames and trim and foam assembly to a US based automaker. Approximately 490 jobs are planned at full production.