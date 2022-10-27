© Volvo Cars

The battery module manufacturing line in Ghent will be able to use battery cells both from partners and from the planned battery cell plant in Sweden, a press release reads.

“We have started the investment process to establish battery module manufacturing in Ghent. The building is expected to be 12,000 m2 and be located at the Volvo Group manufacturing site. The new high-tech module factory will consist of an almost fully automated process with robots. This means that employees with the necessary competences will be recruited, both externally and by building on our internal competences,” says Jens Holtinger, Executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations, in the press release.

The Volvo Group truck assembly plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, is currently building heavy-duty electric trucks. In the second half of 2023 the plant in Ghent will also start to produce battery electric heavy-duty trucks. The battery packs needed to power these electric trucks are built in the Ghent plant.

Volvo Group’s ambition is that at least 35% of the vehicles sold worldwide will be electric by 2030.