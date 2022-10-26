Ad
Analysis | October 26, 2022

Global silicon wafer shipments set a new record in Q3 2022

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments reached a new record of 3,741 million square inches (MSI) in the third quarter of 2022, increasing 1.0% QoQ and growing 2.5% from the 3,649 MSI recorded during the same quarter last year, reports SEMI.

“While the semiconductor industry has faced macroeconomic headwinds, the silicon industry continues to show quarter-over-quarter shipment increases,” says Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic, in a press release. “As the role of silicon wafers is fundamental in the broader cyclical industry, we remain confident in long-term growth.”

Millions of square inches
 2Q 20213Q 20214Q 20211Q 20222Q 20223Q 2022
Total3,5343,6493,6453,6793,7043,741
Silicon area shipment trends – Semiconductor applications only

This data includes polished silicon wafers such as virgin test and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.

