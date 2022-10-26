© On Semiconductor - for illustrative purposes Analysis | October 26, 2022
Silicon area shipment trends – Semiconductor applications only
Global silicon wafer shipments set a new record in Q3 2022
Worldwide silicon wafer shipments reached a new record of 3,741 million square inches (MSI) in the third quarter of 2022, increasing 1.0% QoQ and growing 2.5% from the 3,649 MSI recorded during the same quarter last year, reports SEMI.
“While the semiconductor industry has faced macroeconomic headwinds, the silicon industry continues to show quarter-over-quarter shipment increases,” says Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic, in a press release. “As the role of silicon wafers is fundamental in the broader cyclical industry, we remain confident in long-term growth.”
|Millions of square inches
|2Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|4Q 2021
|1Q 2022
|2Q 2022
|3Q 2022
|Total
|3,534
|3,649
|3,645
|3,679
|3,704
|3,741
This data includes polished silicon wafers such as virgin test and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.