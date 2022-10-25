© Creation Technologies

The acquisition adds locations in Newark, New York, Rochester, New York and Albuquerque, New Mexico that complement Creation’s other 12 sites in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and China.

“This is a significant acquisition for Creation Technologies. IEC has built a strong reputation for service and a prestigious customer franchise with particular strengths in Aerospace & Defense,” says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies, in a press release. “This deepens our commitment to serving medium volume/high reliability customers in Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial markets.”

The acquisition also expands Creation’s portfolio of service offerings with the addition of IEC’s capabilities in Precision Machining, Interconnect (cable and harness), and Analytical Laboratory Testing solutions.