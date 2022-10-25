Creation Technologies acquires IEC Electronics
EMS provider Creation Technologies has completed the acquisition of IEC Electronics Corp.
The acquisition adds locations in Newark, New York, Rochester, New York and Albuquerque, New Mexico that complement Creation’s other 12 sites in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and China.
“This is a significant acquisition for Creation Technologies. IEC has built a strong reputation for service and a prestigious customer franchise with particular strengths in Aerospace & Defense,” says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies, in a press release. “This deepens our commitment to serving medium volume/high reliability customers in Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial markets.”
The acquisition also expands Creation’s portfolio of service offerings with the addition of IEC’s capabilities in Precision Machining, Interconnect (cable and harness), and Analytical Laboratory Testing solutions.
“This is a powerful combination which will provide great opportunities for our customers and employees,” says Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC. “I look forward to working with the team on a smooth transition.”