SEMI says in its 200mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report that surging demand for automotive and other applications are driving the capacity expansion for power semiconductors and MEMS.

Chipmakers including ASMC, BYD Semiconductor, China Resources Microelectronics, Fuji Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Nexperia and STMicroelectronics have all announced new 200mm fabs to meet growing demand.

According to the report fab capacity for automotive and power semiconductors are growing at a rate of 58% from 2021 to 2025, followed by MEMS at 21%, foundry at 20% and analog at 14%.

China is expected to lead the world in this 200mm capacity expansion with a 66% increase by 2025, followed by Southeast Asia at 35%, the Americas at 11%, Europe and Mideast at 8%, and Korea at 2%. In 2022, China is expected to claim a 21% share of the global 200mm fab capacity, followed by Taiwan and Japan at 11% and 10%, respectively.

In the report, Semi has tracked more than 330 fabs and lines and the report reflects 75 updates across 53 facilities and lines and includes four new projects since the previous update in April 2022.