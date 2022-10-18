© batman2000 dreamstime.com

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15.3%.

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 54,408 people globally in Q2 2022, an 8.9% increase over the Q2 2021 headcount of 49,964 and up 6% compared to Q1 2022.

“The electronic design automation (EDA) industry in Q2 2022 posted the highest year-over-year (YOY) increase in over a decade,” says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “Quarterly revenue reached a record $3,748.7 million. All product categories and geographic regions recorded growth in the quarter.”

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 12.1% to USD 1,137.3 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased by 12.9%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue increased 13% to USD 657 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased by 0.6%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased by 22% to USD 347.1 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 12.9%.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue jumped 22.6% to USD 1,476.7 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 25.3%.

Services revenue increased 23.2% to USD 130.7 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased by 24.8%.

Revenue by region – YoY change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 1,643.4 million of electronic system design products and services in Q2 2022, a 20.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 18.5%.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 472 million of electronic system design products and services in Q2 2022, a 13.7% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 9%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services increased by 6.1% to USD 252.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 4.3%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,381 million of electronic system design products and services in Q2 2022, a 17.9% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased by 16.1%.