© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | October 17, 2022
Würth starts an international sales company for PCB's
The German PCB manufacturer has founded a new, international sales company “Würth Elektronik CBT International GmbH” to support the growth of Würth Elektronik Circuit Board Technology Group.
Over the past five decades, Würth Elektronik Circuit Board Technology has successfully built up three PCB plants in Germany as well as various cooperations with partners in Asia.
The company says that the newly founded business division, Würth Elektronik CBT International GmbH, will focus on strengthening and growing the international market position, particularly in Europe.
"This foundation is of great importance for Würth Elektronik Circuit Board Technology Group, as it allows to enlarge the local teams and thus set the customers even more in focus," the company writes in a press release.
