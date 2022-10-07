© Magna

The new center, called Magna Innovation Campus Bengaluru, will serve as a key center for Magna in powertrain electrification, electronics and software-defined vehicle development.

The company currently expects to open the 240,000 square feet facility during the first quarter of 2023. The center's new employees – engineers and technical experts – will be working on software and system development, simulation, testing and vehicle integration, as well as digital, data and cloud solutions for electric vehicle programs.

Once fully staffed at the end of 2023, 1,000 engineers and technical experts are expected to work at the center – with the capacity to add up to 250 more as needed.

“Vehicles and their systems are becoming more electrified and software-defined, which changes the architecture and how we need to develop them. With this new engineering center, we can further strengthen our vehicle systems development and IP creation, especially in the areas of e-mobility,” says Anton Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Magna International, in a press release.

The company says it will start construction with a groundbreaking event on October 17, 2022. Magna currently has 12 manufacturing divisions and three product development centers throughout India.