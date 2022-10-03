© Molex

Molex today announced it is expanding its existing manufacturing operations in Hanoi to include a new 16,000 square meter facility, a press release reads.

The expansion will help support a growing demand for the company's products that are used in applications such as smartphones, TVs, home appliances, test equipment and medical devices.

“Molex has operated in Vietnam for 15 years and this expansion represents our long-term commitment to the country and the community,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex, in the press release. “Expanding our manufacturing footprint in Hanoi gives us added capability and capacity in the Asia Pacific region as we plan to grow with our customers and create more opportunities for our skilled workforce.”

The fully integrated connector manufacturing facility will feature advanced robotics, high-speed injection molding, stamping, plating and automated assembly processes along with tooling fabrication and reliability lab testing capabilities.