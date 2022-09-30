© mycronic Electronics Production | September 30, 2022
Mycronic receives order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo
Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia.
The order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2023. Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.
"Prexision Lite 8 Evo is well positioned to meet our customers' requirements for mask writers producing less complex photomasks, which is confirmed by this repeat order from an existing customer", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release