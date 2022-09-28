Saab expands with new manufacturing facility in India
The Swedish defense company says it will set up a manufacturing facility for the shoulder-launched weapon system Carl-Gustaf in India
Production in the new facility is currently planned to start in 2024. The facility will support the production of the Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian Armed Forces as well as components for users of the system around the world, a press release reads.
Saab continues to state that it will be partnering with Indian sub-suppliers and the systems manufactured in the facility will fully meet the requirements of “Make in India”.
“It is a natural step to set up a production facility for Carl-Gustaf M4 in India given the long and close association we have with the Indian Army as one of the foremost users of the system. We are glad to be able to contribute to the Government of India’s goals of developing a world class defence industry and proud to offer the Indian Armed Forces our Carl-Gustaf M4 made in India,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, in the press release.