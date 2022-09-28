Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Apple Electronics Production | September 28, 2022

Apple to produce iPhone 14 in India

Apple has said that it will produce its latest iPhone 14 in India, taking a step out of China.

The company launched its new flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 earlier this month.

According to a Reuters report, the Cupertino company said in a statement that it is "excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India."

Analysts at J.P.Morgan believe that Apple could move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, the report continues.
 

Ad
Ad
September 28 2022 9:56 am V20.8.35-1
Ad
Ad