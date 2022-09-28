© Apple Electronics Production | September 28, 2022
Analysts at J.P.Morgan believe that Apple could move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, the report continues.
Apple to produce iPhone 14 in India
Apple has said that it will produce its latest iPhone 14 in India, taking a step out of China.
The company launched its new flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 earlier this month.
According to a Reuters report, the Cupertino company said in a statement that it is "excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India."
Analysts at J.P.Morgan believe that Apple could move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, the report continues.