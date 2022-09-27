GM investing $760M in EV drive unit production
General Motors says it will invest USD 760 million at its Toledo, Ohio propulsion manufacturing operations to prepare the facility for production of drive units that will be used in future EV's.
Toledo Propulsion Systems will be the company's first US powertrain or propulsion-related manufacturing facility transformed for EV-related production.
Once the plant is converted, it will produce GM’s family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels. These EV drive units will cover front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive propulsion combinations.
“Our Toledo team has a long, proud history of building great products and they have worked hard to earn this investment,” says Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, in a press release. “This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future.”