Electronics Production | September 20, 2022
Hentec/RPS receives order from Satic USA
Montana-based, Satic USA, a privately-owned electronics manufacturer and engineering firm, has selected Hentec/RPS as their selective soldering partner of choice.
Satic first system purchased is a Vector 600, a lead-free compatible system that features an integrated computer with unlimited program storage, integrated system software, witness camera and auto fiducial correction. The Vector 600 is offered with topside preheat, spray or drop-jet fluxer, dual flux nozzles, and custom or wave solder nozzles.