Electronics Production | September 20, 2022
Norbit upgrades Røros operation with a new reflow
In August ESD Center installed another SMT R320 Reflow at NORBIT's operations in Røros, Norway.
The choice to continue with SMT reflow is mainly due to operational reliability, quick and easy maintenance and the low energy costs – something that is becoming more and more important with today's energy prices, a press release from ESD Center reads.
The oven was installed in a brand new, fourth, SMT line together with an SE600 SPI and SQ3000 AOI from CyberOptics.