Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Electronics Production | September 20, 2022

Norbit upgrades Røros operation with a new reflow

In August ESD Center installed another SMT R320 Reflow at NORBIT's operations in Røros, Norway.

The choice to continue with SMT reflow is mainly due to operational reliability, quick and easy maintenance and the low energy costs – something that is becoming more and more important with today's energy prices, a press release from ESD Center reads. 

The oven was installed in a brand new, fourth, SMT line together with an SE600 SPI and SQ3000 AOI from CyberOptics.

Ad
Ad
September 20 2022 12:49 pm V20.8.28-1
Ad
Ad