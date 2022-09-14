Electronics Production | September 14, 2022
CR Magnetics selects Hentec/RPS system
Missouri-based CR Magnetics, a manufacturer of analog and digital transducers, relays and switches, indicators and displays, current transformers, and custom solutions, has purchased a Hentec/RPS Vector 300 selective soldering system.
The Vector 300 is an entry-level selective soldering system with a compact factory floor footprint and is suited for prototype or small batch production. The system is fully lead-free compatible and features an integrated computer with unlimited program storage, integrated system software, witness camera and auto fiducial correction.
The Vector 300 is UL and CE compliant and carries both a two-year system warranty and a four-year solder pot warranty.