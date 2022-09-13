© ASML Analysis | September 13, 2022
Global semiconductor equipment billings increase in Q2 2022
SEMI reports that global semiconductor equipment billings rose 7% from the first to the second quarter of 2022 and 6% YoY to USD 26.43 billion.
Compiled from data, submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
Below are quarterly billings data in billions of US dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region.
|Region
|2Q22
|1Q22
|2Q21
|2Q (QoQ)
|2Q (YoY)
|Taiwan
|6.68
|4.88
|5.04
|37%
|32%
|China
|6.56
|7.57
|8.22
|-13%
|-20%
|Korea
|5.78
|5.15
|6.62
|12%
|-13%
|North America
|2.64
|2.62
|1.68
|1%
|57%
|Europe
|1.86
|1.28
|0.71
|46%
|162%
|Japan
|1.65
|1.90
|1.77
|-13%
|-7%
|Rest of World
|1.25
|1.29
|0.84
|-3%
|50%
|Total
|26.43
|24.69
|24.87
|7%
|6%