September 13, 2022

Global semiconductor equipment billings increase in Q2 2022

SEMI reports that global semiconductor equipment billings rose 7% from the first to the second quarter of 2022 and 6% YoY to USD 26.43 billion.

Compiled from data, submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Below are quarterly billings data in billions of US dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region.

Region2Q221Q222Q212Q (QoQ)2Q (YoY)
Taiwan6.684.885.0437%32%
China6.567.578.22-13%-20%
Korea5.785.156.6212%-13%
North America2.642.621.681%57%
Europe1.861.280.7146%162%
Japan1.651.901.77-13%-7%
Rest of World1.251.290.84-3%50%
Total26.4324.6924.877%6%

