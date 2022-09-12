© otnaydur dreamstime.com

The ALLLS is intended to be used to support the U.S. Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) 2.0 for soldiers. The contract will be executed through 2025 and the work will be conducted in Roanoke, Virginia.

SOSSEC, manages the System of Systems Consortium (SOSSEC) and the Sensors, Communications, and Electronics Consortium (SCEC) through the Other Transaction Authority project life cycle of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems of America will develop multiple prototype cameras for laboratory and field testing and experimentation by its Night Vision team. The ALLLS is a critical component to the U.S. Army's IVAS 2.0 concept that integrates next-generation situational awareness tools and high-resolution digital sensors to deliver a single operating picture.