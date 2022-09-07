Ad
© Hentec RPS Electronics Production | September 07, 2022

White Horse Labs purchases Hentec/RPS systems

White Horse Labs has purchased a Hentec Industries/RPS Automation Pulsar solderability test and Photon steam aging systems for installation in their Singapore facility.

The Pulsar utilises a proven dip-and-look test method that is a qualitative type test performed by comparative analysis. The solderability test system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.  

The Photon steam aging system is used for accelerated life testing to simulate elongated storage conditions for high-reliability applications. These steam aging systems complement component lead tinning machines designed to perform component re-tinning, tin whisker mitigation, gold removal and BGA de-balling for high reliability and military applications.

